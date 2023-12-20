A Birstall primary school - described as ‘welcoming and nurturing’ - has been celebrating after receiving an ‘amazing Ofsted rating’.

Fieldhead Primary Academy, on Charlotte Close, has been graded as ‘Good’ by Ofsted following a visit in October.

The report, which was published earlier this month, said:

“Everyone in the school lives out the school’s vision of ‘a great school at the heart of the community’. Staff know pupils well. Pupils say adults listen to them and support them if they have worries.

Fieldhead Primary Academy headteacher Donna Popek and a group of pupils celebrate the school's recent Ofsted report.

“Pupils have many leadership roles in school. They are extremely proud of the difference they make to their school.

“The school has high expectations for all pupils. The school supports all pupils to do their best.”

“Pupils are happy, confident and lively. They enjoy sharing their views. Pupils play well together at social times. Pupils understand the school rules and are caring towards others.”

While the overall effectiveness of the school was graded ‘Good’, Personal Development was rated as ‘Outstanding.’

“All members of the school community know and commit to the ‘Fieldhead Four’. This term represents the school’s values, which include being kind and respectful to others. They show this through their daily activities and in their behaviour to others.

“Pupils learn about different cultures through the curriculum and in assemblies. Pupils accept and welcome everyone in their school.

“Leaders have developed an ambitious curriculum. In most subjects, it is clear what knowledge and skills pupils acquire.”

Donna Popek, Principal at Fieldhead Primary Academy, said: “This amazing Ofsted rating is another significant milestone in our school’s journey, and it is a reflection of the hard work, dedication and collaboration of every member of our school community.

“As we celebrate this remarkable achievement, we also look to the future with renewed determination and excitement. We are committed to continuing to provide our pupils with a well-rounded and fulfilling education that will prepare them for future success.