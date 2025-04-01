Around 1,000 people gathered at Hightown Junior Infant and Nursery School for the 11th Lantern Land event.Around 1,000 people gathered at Hightown Junior Infant and Nursery School for the 11th Lantern Land event.
Nursery rhymes and fairytales brought to light at Hightown school’s annual Lantern Land event

By Adam Cheshire
Published 1st Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
A Hightown school brought nursery rhymes and fairytales to light last month at its annual Lantern Land event.

Around 1,000 people gathered at Hightown Junior Infant and Nursery School for the 11th celebration, having been launched in 2015.

The annual event sees pupils, parents and staff design and create lanterns, made out of dried-out willow, over a two-week period before being proudly showcased in the school’s playground.

This year’s theme of nursery rhymes and fairytales saw creative entries including Humpty Dumpty, Incy Wincy Spider, Jack and the Beanstalk, Captain Hook’s ship, The Three Billy Goats Gruff, and a three-metre tall Rapunzel castle with the princess’ hair flowing out of the top.

Scot Minto, pastoral manager at the school, based on Hightown Road, said:

“It went really well. Lantern Land is actually older than some of the children who are going to be leaving us this year which is crazy to think. The parents are very skilled at it now.

“We’d like to thank all of our volunteers. We have a really good pool of volunteers. They make it.

“We also had a community lantern day event with pupils from six schools - Whitcliffe Mount, Hartshead, Norristhorpe, Holy Spirit, Bywell and Millbridge - joining us for the day.”

Take a look at these photos from Hightown Junior Infant and Nursery School’s 11th Lantern Land event.

Lanterns in the process of being created at the school.

Lanterns in the process of being created at the school.

This year's Lantern Land theme was nursery rhymes and fairytales.

This year's Lantern Land theme was nursery rhymes and fairytales.

This year’s theme of nursery rhymes and fairytales saw creative entries including Humpty Dumpty, Incy Wincy Spider, Captain Hook’s ship, The Three Billy Goats Gruff, and a three-metre tall Rapunzel castle with the princess’ hair flowing out of the top.

This year's theme of nursery rhymes and fairytales saw creative entries including Humpty Dumpty, Incy Wincy Spider, Captain Hook's ship, The Three Billy Goats Gruff, and a three-metre tall Rapunzel castle with the princess' hair flowing out of the top.

The school playground lit up with all the lanterns.

The school playground lit up with all the lanterns.

