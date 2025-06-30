NSPCC seeking volunteers to help deliver safeguarding messages in Kirklees primary schools

The NSPCC is calling on people in Kirklees to consider volunteering with its Schools Service, which delivers vital safeguarding messages to children in primary schools across the region.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This important service equips children with the knowledge and confidence to recognise when something might be wrong and empower them to know how to speak out about anything that is concerning them.

Trained volunteers deliver a range of age-appropriate sessions, including the Speak out, Stay safe assemblies and workshops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speak out Stay safe is a safeguarding programme for children aged 5 to 11 years old and is available to all primary schools in the UK and Channel Islands. It helps children understand abuse in all its forms and how to recognise the signs of abuse. We believe it's important that our Speak out Stay safe programme is available to every primary school at no cost to the school. As a charity we can only do this thanks to our generous supporters and amazing volunteers.

NSPCC needs school volunteers in Kirklees

In the last year, the NSPCC Schools Service reached more than 184,000 children in the region.

We want to share this vital safeguarding information with every primary school child, and with more than 3,000 schools across the North East, Yorkshire and the Humber, the NSPCC urgently needs more volunteers in areas like Kirklees to help ensure no child misses out on these important messages.

Natasha Sharrod, NSPCC Schools Coordinator for Kirklees, said: “Our volunteers are the heartbeat of the Schools Service. They help children understand that they have the right to be safe, and that there are safe adults they can talk to if they’re ever worried.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s powerful, preventative work - and a meaningful way to give back to the local community,”

NSPCC is calling on the people of Kirklees

All our volunteers are given full training and ongoing support, and no prior experience in teaching or child safeguarding is required. All you need is a genuine interest in helping keep children safe. You only need to visit a few schools each month, and these can be booked around your schedule.

Anyone interested in finding out more is encouraged to sign up for an online information meeting via the NSPCC website, where they can learn about the role and next steps.

By volunteering just a small amount of time, people in Kirklees can make a big difference in helping protect local children.

Readers can find out more and register for an online information meeting via the NSPCC website.