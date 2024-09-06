NOSTALGIA: 30 pictures of school starters across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen from 2014

By Adam Cheshire
Published 6th Sep 2024, 06:00 BST
Many children across North Kirklees will have attended their first day of primary school this week.

To celebrate the return to the classroom, we have looked back through the archive and found some great photos of youngsters across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen starting school from ten years ago in 2014.

Can you spot anyone you know from these 30 photos?

Pictures of school starters across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen from 2014

1. School Starters 2014 MAIN.jpeg

Pictures of school starters across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen from 2014 Photo: Jake Oakley

Boothroyd Primary Academy.

2. School Starters of 2014

Boothroyd Primary Academy. Photo: Jake Oakley

Boothroyd Primary Academy.

3. School Starters of 2014

Boothroyd Primary Academy. Photo: Jake Oakley

Boothroyd Primary Academy.

4. School Starters of 2014

Boothroyd Primary Academy. Photo: Jake Oakley

