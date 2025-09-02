Northorpe Hall Child and Family Trust CEO Dipika Kaushal.

A new home education hub has been launched at Northorpe Hall Child and Family Trust in Mirfield.

The long-established setting, on Northorpe Hall Lane, has created the hub to coincide with an increasing number of families choosing, or having, to educate their children at home.

Latest figures show that 111,700 children were electively home-educated (EHE) during the autumn term of 2024 in England - an increase of 21 per cent from the previous year. Here in West Yorkshire, over 4,500 children are now home-educated, showing the rising need for more adaptable ways to learn.

In response to this, Northorpe Hall has opened its doors to a dedicated space designed with home-educating families in mind. The new Home Education Hub provides a welcoming, supportive environment where families can access helpful resources, meet others on the same journey, and share ideas for learning in an open and friendly space.

Dipika Kaushal, CEO of Northorpe Hall, said: “At Northorpe Hall, we believe every child should have the chance to learn in a way that builds their curiosity, confidence, and wellbeing.

“This new Home Education Hub is our response to the growing need for a supportive community where home-educating families can connect, find resources, and reduce the feeling of isolation that can sometimes come with learning outside of a traditional school setting.

“We want to empower families by giving them the space, resources, and connections they need to help their children thrive on their own learning journeys.”

To help spread the word and introduce families to this new resource, Northorpe Hall is hosting a free open day on Monday, September 9, from 10am to 2pm.

Families are invited to come along and explore the facilities and learning spaces; find out about workshops covering a range of topics, including art, pottery, drama, LEGO, and wellbeing; meet and connect with other home-educating families; get expert advice and support from Northorpe Hall’s team about how the Hub can benefit them, and the wider range of services available.

Anyone interested in attending the open day, or finding out more about the Home Education Hub, can visit the Northorpe Hall website or get in touch via phone at 01924 492183 or email at [email protected]