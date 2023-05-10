On the evening of Tuesday, May 2, at around 6pm, two mini buses were stolen by thieves from Ravenshall school on Ravensthorpe Road, Dewsbury.

Talking about the incident, Charlotte Gray-Sharpe, fundraising manager at the school, said: “We have five mini buses and they are in and out all the time because we use them for trips, residentials and to support our curriculum.

“We obviously noticed that two of the mini buses were missing immediately so we looked back on the CCTV and you can clearly see two men, who were wearing hoodies, barge the gate open, gain access to the site and then hotwire the minibuses.

Class S6 students Adnan and Layla with headteacher Rick Robinson.

“They were out in four and a half minutes and were followed by a black car.”

Since the ‘nightmare’ incident occurred staff at the school have expressed their heartbreak.

Explaining the impact on the school, Charlotte added: “It is awful and it has a huge impact on the school because there are lots of trips that can’t happen now. We have a residential trip coming up soon but how are we going to get the children there?

“We rely on the mini buses for so many things and without them it really does limit what we can offer. So we are now going to have to find the money for two more buses because we can’t manage without them - it is a nightmare.

“These are special needs children and young people as well, it is absolutely awful that people can do this to them - they have no respect.

“If anyone has seen anything please go to the police or contact the school. Also, if anyone wants to help us raise money for two new buses that would be amazing."

West Yorkshire Police have said that enquiries are “ongoing” and that “Neighbourhood Patrols have been stepped up in the area” since the incident occurred.