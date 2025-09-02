New term new grant opportunities

The ever-popular Mirfield Show heralds the last days of summer and two attractions were made possible by £1,620 funding from the Mirfield Educational Charity.

The Small Livestock Marquee introduced children to a wide range of animals. Eggstation provided particular excitement as small chicks could be seen pecking their way through their shell to emerge exhausted into the world. Similarly, Joe's Mobile Zoo provided children with an interacting petting experience.

Also this summer, Mirfield Parish Cricket Club now have a new artificial pitch thanks to a grant of £4,460 and Battyeford Parent Teacher and Friends Association have invested £529.51 to replenish their library. They have also been awarded a grant of £1,830 towards the cost of PE equipment.

Thanks to Mirfield Educational Charity, many young people can look forward with greater confidence as the new school year begins. Battyeford Sporting Club sustained significant flood damage at New Year. The Charity recently pledged £20,000 towards the cost of a flood resilient floor and early warning bollards. Meanwhile, Mirfield Community Hub have been awarded £2,860 towards the setting up of an after school club..

Two young people have been awarded grants to embark next year on educational trips of a lifetime. One of them was extremely grateful when awarded £2,475 towards a trip to China while the other was equally pleased to be awarded £1,000 to participate in Project Peru.

The Trustees look forward to meeting again on 14 October 2025 and are keen to receive applications for grants for educational purposes on behalf of people under the age of 25 who live in Mirfield. Further information may be had of the Clerk, Malcolm Parkinson, [email protected] who would be pleased to receive applications by 30 September 2025.