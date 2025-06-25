The new home education hub has been set up at Northorpe Hall Child and Family Trust in Mirfield.

A new home education hub has opened in Mirfield to help support families across West Yorkshire.

The new community provision has been set up at Northorpe Hall Child and Family Trust and offers family-centred spaces where children can explore learning, play, and creativity.

It also provides well-being workshops for both children and parents and carers.

Latest figures show over 110,000 children across the UK are being home educated, while in West Yorkshire alone, over 2,500 children are now learning at home, including more than 500 families in Kirklees.

The Centre for Young Lives reports that around three-quarters of families withdraw their children from mainstream schools because they are not receiving the support they need - often for children with SEND, neurodiverse needs, or mental health challenges.

“Far too often, families turn to home education at a point of crisis,” explained Dipika Kaushal, CEO at Northorpe Hall Child and Family Trust.

“And while home education can be hugely positive, it can also feel isolating. That’s why we’ve created this new offer — a safe, supportive community space where families can connect, learn, and grow together.”

The long-established setting, on Northorpe Lane, is holding an open day on Wednesday, July 2, between 10am and 2pm, for families to meet the Trust team and explore the hub.

Learning Spaces sessions are held on Mondays and Thursdays, 9.30am to 11.30am and 12.30pm to 2.30pm; and Wellbeing Workshops are held on Tuesdays, 9.30am to 11.30pm or 1.00pm to 3.00pm.

From September, themed events, guest speakers, and new workshops will be added.

To book online, or to find out more information, visit: https://www.northorpe.com/homeedreg