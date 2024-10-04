National Teacher Day: Do you recognise any Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen school teachers and staff in our special retro and present photo gallery?

To celebrate National Teacher Day tomorrow (Saturday, October 5) we have delved into the Reporter Series archives of teachers and staff in North Kirklees from down the years.

We have put together a collection of 30 pictures from our archives showing teachers and staff across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley, Cleckheaton and Spen which hopefully bring back memories of some of our readers’ school days.

See how many of these staff members you remember!

And to all the teachers out there: Happy National Teacher Day for tomorrow!

Teachers at St. John's school in Dewsbury Moor. Back L-R. M.S Flowers, G.B Hirst, K. Smith, B.R Shaw and P.Haldenby. Front. C.Wheatley, Rev S.C. Jones, G.Wilson, G.N. Smith and Rev D. Layton. Photo: Jake Oakley

Former Mirfield Free Grammar and Sixth form student Sir Patrick Stewart returned to his former school to offically open it as an Academy. He is seen here catching up with his old English teacher Cecil Dormund. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Headteacher Jim Ryan, key stage 3 manager Carol Hoskings and deputy head Dave Johnson of Batley Business and Enterprise College pictured in July 2011 before retiring at the end of the school year. Photo: Jake Oakley

Jonny Mitchell, head teacher of Thornhill Community Academy when Channel 4's Educating Yorkshire was aired. Photo: James Hardisty

