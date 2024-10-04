We have put together a collection of 30 pictures from our archives showing teachers and staff across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley, Cleckheaton and Spen which hopefully bring back memories of some of our readers’ school days.
See how many of these staff members you remember!
And to all the teachers out there: Happy National Teacher Day for tomorrow!
1. 15060940.JPG
Teachers at St. John's school in Dewsbury Moor. Back L-R. M.S Flowers, G.B Hirst, K. Smith, B.R Shaw and P.Haldenby. Front. C.Wheatley, Rev S.C. Jones, G.Wilson, G.N. Smith and Rev D. Layton. Photo: Jake Oakley
2. National Teacher Day
Former Mirfield Free Grammar and Sixth form student Sir Patrick Stewart returned to his former school to offically open it as an Academy. He is seen here catching up with his old English teacher Cecil Dormund. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. National Teacher Day
Headteacher Jim Ryan, key stage 3 manager Carol Hoskings and deputy head Dave Johnson of Batley Business and Enterprise College pictured in July 2011 before retiring at the end of the school year. Photo: Jake Oakley
4. National Teacher Day
Jonny Mitchell, head teacher of Thornhill Community Academy when Channel 4's Educating Yorkshire was aired. Photo: James Hardisty
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.