As today (Wednesday) is National Offer Day we have taken a look at the Ofsted ratings in North kirklees.
National Offer Day takes place every year, with parents in the UK finding out which secondary school their children will be attending in September.
As the letters arrive today, here is a list - in alphabetical order - of all the Dewsbury, Batley and Spen secondary schools which are graded as ‘outstanding’ and ‘good’ in their latest report by the education watchdog Ofsted.
1. All the Dewsbury, Batley and Spen high schools currently rated ‘outstanding’ and ‘good’ by Ofsted
Batley Girls High School on Windmill Lane, Batley - Outstanding (October 31, 2013).
Photo: SUB
Batley Grammar School on Carlinghow Hill, Batley - Good (October 29, 2018).
Photo: Jim Fitton
BBG Academy on Bradford Road, Birkenshaw - Good (January 17, 2022).
Photo: Jim Fitton
Brian Jackson College Independent School on High Street, Heckmondwike - Good (April 2, 2019).
Photo: SUB