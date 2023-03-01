News you can trust since 1858
There are 14 high schools in North Kirklees which have a grading of ‘outstanding’ or ‘good’ by Ofsted.

National Offer Day: The 14 Dewsbury, Batley and Spen high schools currently rated ‘outstanding’ and ‘good’ by Ofsted

As today (Wednesday) is National Offer Day we have taken a look at the Ofsted ratings in North kirklees.

By Jessica Barton
1 hour ago

National Offer Day takes place every year, with parents in the UK finding out which secondary school their children will be attending in September.

As the letters arrive today, here is a list - in alphabetical order - of all the Dewsbury, Batley and Spen secondary schools which are graded as ‘outstanding’ and ‘good’ in their latest report by the education watchdog Ofsted.

1. All the Dewsbury, Batley and Spen high schools currently rated ‘outstanding’ and ‘good’ by Ofsted

Batley Girls High School on Windmill Lane, Batley - Outstanding (October 31, 2013).

2. All the Dewsbury, Batley and Spen high schools currently rated ‘outstanding’ and ‘good’ by Ofsted

Batley Grammar School on Carlinghow Hill, Batley - Good (October 29, 2018).

3. All the Dewsbury, Batley and Spen high schools currently rated ‘outstanding’ and ‘good’ by Ofsted

BBG Academy on Bradford Road, Birkenshaw - Good (January 17, 2022).

4. All the Dewsbury, Batley and Spen high schools currently rated ‘outstanding’ and ‘good’ by Ofsted

Brian Jackson College Independent School on High Street, Heckmondwike - Good (April 2, 2019).

