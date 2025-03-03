National Offer Day: Over 90 per cent of Kirklees families secure first choice secondary school
And figures released by the council have revealed that 97.8 per cent of families in Kirklees have successfully secured a place at one of their preferred secondary schools, with over 90 per cent gaining their first preference.
In total, 5,427 applications were submitted for Kirklees children set to start or transfer secondary schools this September. Every family that applied was offered a school place, of which 4,902 (90.3 per cent) secured their first preference, while 334 (6.2 per cent) and 72 (2.2 per cent) were allocated their second and third preferences respectively.
Coun Amanda Pinnock, Cabinet Member for Education and Communities, said:
“This is fantastic news for local families, with over 97.8 per cent receiving a place at one of their preferred schools. I’m particularly pleased that, year on year, the number of families securing their first preference is consistently high.
“I am proud of the quality of our schools and this transition to secondary school is a significant milestone.
“I wish all new year 7 and year 9 students the best as they continue their educational journey in September.”
