Today, Wednesday, March 1, is the day when thousands of Year 6 children all across the country discover if they have been offered a place at one of their preferred secondary schools.

And figures from this year’s allocation data shows that 4,923 families in Kirklees - 87.3 per cent of applicants - secured a Year 7 place at the school stated as first choice in their application.

A further 418 (7.4 per cent) and 108 (1.9 per cent) children gained places at their second and third preferences respectively.

Coun Carole Pattison, cabinet member for Learning, Aspiration and Communities, said:

“Schools across Kirklees do an excellent job of providing high-quality education for our children and young people.

“They support young people to enjoy the best start in life and fulfil their potential, whatever that may be for each individual.

“The council works in close partnership with Kirklees schools. We share the same high ambitions for our children and we know that schools are at the very heart of their communities.

“Moving on to the next stage of education is always a big step, but families can feel very confident about the standards of learning their children are able to access.”

However, if parents and carers are not satisfied with their child’s allocation, an appeal can be submitted.

For further information on what to do next following a child’s allocation of a secondary school place, visit: https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/admissions/after-offer-of-secondary-school-place.aspx