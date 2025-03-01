So just before National Offer Day, we have taken a look at the latest Ofsted ratings of the secondary schools in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen.
All schools in the UK are inspected and rated by Ofsted - the Government's office for standards in education.
Inspectors judge schools on categories including the quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development; and leadership and management.
Changes to Ofsted’s inspection process came into place from September 2024 for state-funded schools, which saw the removal of the overall effectiveness grading.
For more information visit reports.ofsted.gov.uk
