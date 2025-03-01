So just before National Offer Day, we have taken a look at the latest Ofsted ratings of the secondary schools in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen.

All schools in the UK are inspected and rated by Ofsted - the Government's office for standards in education.

Inspectors judge schools on categories including the quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development; and leadership and management.

Changes to Ofsted’s inspection process came into place from September 2024 for state-funded schools, which saw the removal of the overall effectiveness grading.

Batley Girls' High School Batley Girls' High School was rated Outstanding in 2013.

Batley Grammar School Batley Grammar School was rated 'Good' in all key areas in January 2025.

BBG Academy BBG Academy, in Birkenshaw, was rated Good in 2022.