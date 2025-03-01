To mark National Offer Day, we have taken a look at the latest Ofsted ratings of the secondary schools in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen.To mark National Offer Day, we have taken a look at the latest Ofsted ratings of the secondary schools in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen.
National Offer Day 2025: All the latest Ofsted gradings of secondary schools in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen

By Adam Cheshire
Published 1st Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
Monday, March 3 is the day parents across North Kirklees discover which secondary school their children will be attending in September.

So just before National Offer Day, we have taken a look at the latest Ofsted ratings of the secondary schools in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen.

All schools in the UK are inspected and rated by Ofsted - the Government's office for standards in education.

Inspectors judge schools on categories including the quality of education; behaviour and attitudes; personal development; and leadership and management.

Changes to Ofsted’s inspection process came into place from September 2024 for state-funded schools, which saw the removal of the overall effectiveness grading.

For more information visit reports.ofsted.gov.uk

Batley Girls' High School was rated Outstanding in 2013.

1. Batley Girls' High School

Batley Girls' High School was rated Outstanding in 2013. Photo: Google Street View

Batley Grammar School was rated 'Good' in all key areas in January 2025.

2. Batley Grammar School

Batley Grammar School was rated 'Good' in all key areas in January 2025. Photo: Jim Fitton

BBG Academy, in Birkenshaw, was rated Good in 2022.

3. BBG Academy

BBG Academy, in Birkenshaw, was rated Good in 2022. Photo: Jim Fitton

Castle Hall Academy, in Mirfield, was rated Good in 2023.

4. Castle Hall Academy

Castle Hall Academy, in Mirfield, was rated Good in 2023. Photo: Jake Oakley

