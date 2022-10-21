The ‘Our Climate Our Voice’ event on October 13, provided an opportunity for children and young people to come together and share stories of the positive things they are doing to make a difference in their schools, local communities and beyond.

Youngsters from schools including Gomersal St Mary’s, Roberttown Junior and Infants School, Windmill CoE Primary, BBG Academy in Birkenshaw, Whitechapel School in Cleckheaton, and Upper Batley High School put their ideas forward, which Ms Leadbeater praised as ‘fantastic’.

Ms Leadbeater said: “It was such a pleasure to join children from so many local schools at the Kirklees Youth Climate Festival held at the Al-Hikmah Centre in Batley and to hear their fantastic ideas about tackling climate change and protecting the environment.”

Ms Leadbeater attended the Climate Festival on Thursday, October 13.