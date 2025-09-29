Children at Beckett School in Batley have enjoyed a day with local MP Iqbal Mohammed.

Children at a SEND and SEMH school in Batley have enjoyed a day with local MP Iqbal Mohammed.

Becker School, part of the Polaris Community, is on Ruby Street in Batley, where staff and children had concerns about the speed of vehicles.

Many of the children at the SEND school are non-verbal and those who can speak may have communication difficulties, so staff devised a creative way for children to express their worries.

Children pre-recorded messages to play to the Dewsbury and Batley MP, including ‘welcome to Becker School’ and ‘help keep us safe’ and created finger paintings of traffic lights to communicate their thoughts and feelings.

Iqbal Mohammed MP (left) alongside Becker School headteacher Michala Pennington.

Michala Pennington, headteacher at Becker School, said: “As many of our children are unable to communicate, we adapted how they would do this to get the most out of Iqbal’s visit. We wanted the children to feel relaxed and be able to communicate in their own way, so we used art and sounds.

“The children loved hearing their own voices on the recorder and one child even invited MP Iqbal to record his own voice message. There was a lot of laughter and enjoyment.

“Iqbal was amazing with our children, stopping at each of our classrooms where he didn’t just observe but fully immersed himself in the children’s learning. The children loved having such a special guest.”

Becker staff and pupils are hoping to see a few changes after the MP’s visit, including the installation of speed signs and traffic calming measures on Ruby Street and a replacement sign with the updated school name.

Beckett School in Batley.

Iqbal said: “Visiting Becker School was a pleasure and deeply inspiring. The dedication of the staff and the resilience of the students reflect the very best of our community.

“Every child deserves an education that meets their needs and nurtures their potential - and Becker is delivering just that. I will continue to advocate for adequate government support for special educational needs children in my constituency and across the rest of the UK.”

Comments from pupils at Becker about the day were positive. Thomas, 10, engaged with the MP and said: “You have a go! Yes you did it!” and Ariyah, 8, described MP Iqbal as a ‘nice man’.

Becker School opened in 2024 and works with the local authority, parents and guardians to provide specialist education in the area.

The SEND school supports children aged between five and 13 with diagnoses including social, emotional and mental health needs, autism, trauma-related issues, anxiety, ADHD, FASD and communication and interaction, cognition and other learning needs.

For more information on enrolling your child in this school or for more information about its specialist provision, visit: www.beckerschool.co.uk