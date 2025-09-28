Year 11 pupil Falak features in tonight's episode of Educating Yorkshire. Photo credit: Tom Martin / Channel 4

Mr Burton is on a mobile phone crackdown and Thornhill Community Academy is set to welcome back a familiar face later this evening (Sunday) – but what else can we expect in the latest episode of Educating Yorkshire?

The hit Channel 4 show is back tonight for its fifth episode of the new series, which follows the ups and downs of high school life in Dewsbury.

Here is what is in store in the latest outing. A synopsis reads:

“GCSEs are edging closer, and students Skyler, Olivia and Falak are feeling the pressure. While Maths teacher Mrs Delaney-Hudson is determined to see her pupils succeed, headteacher Mr Burton leads a crackdown on mobile phone use.

Olivia and Millie feature in episode of the Channel 4 show. Photo credit: Tom Martin / Channel 4

“Year 11 student and prefect Falak is struggling with anxiety as the pressure to achieve high grades starts to feel overwhelming.”

The preview also alludes to a “special guest returning to the school.” If the teaser from the end of episode 4 is anything to go by, this could mean a return of the popular Musharaf - who won the hearts of the nation by overcoming his stammer in the first series - to the show.

The fifth episode of Education Yorkshire can be watched on Channel 4 tonight (Sunday) at 8pm.