Mobile phone use and exam anxiety: What to expect in episode 5 of Educating Yorkshire
The hit Channel 4 show is back tonight for its fifth episode of the new series, which follows the ups and downs of high school life in Dewsbury.
Here is what is in store in the latest outing. A synopsis reads:
“GCSEs are edging closer, and students Skyler, Olivia and Falak are feeling the pressure. While Maths teacher Mrs Delaney-Hudson is determined to see her pupils succeed, headteacher Mr Burton leads a crackdown on mobile phone use.
“Year 11 student and prefect Falak is struggling with anxiety as the pressure to achieve high grades starts to feel overwhelming.”
The preview also alludes to a “special guest returning to the school.” If the teaser from the end of episode 4 is anything to go by, this could mean a return of the popular Musharaf - who won the hearts of the nation by overcoming his stammer in the first series - to the show.
The fifth episode of Education Yorkshire can be watched on Channel 4 tonight (Sunday) at 8pm.