Mirfield teens gaining valuable skills for life

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Since opening in June last year, Racka Explorer Scouts (boys and girls ages 14-17) have flourished. They've been encouraged to ask the bigger questions, think on their feet, be part of a team and always have a plan B up their sleeves. All key “skills for life” valued by universities and future employers.

Within just a few months, the Explorers have taken part a wide range of activities including map reading, backwoods cooking, Monopoly runs, night hikes, Mario Kart Championships, a winter camp plus so much more. These activities have not only enabled them to develop practical skills, but also skills such as communication, leadership, teamwork and organisation, all valuable skills to take with them into their futures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Being involved in Scouting gives teenagers the oppourtunity to thrive and learn new things in a fun and friendly environment where everyone is accepted.

Explorer Scouts taking a selfie

Explorer scouts say, “It is like another family for us to have fun and adventures with. We have as much fun as possible whilst still learning and adapting our skills, doing things we never in our wildest dreams thought we would be doing.”

But being part of the adventure doesn’t just provide opportunities for these unmissable experiences. It’s also allowed the Explorers to gain social skills, build friendships which will last a lifetime, as well as developing and understanding of the world around them, what makes us all different and encouraging them to be mindful of others and their differences.

Lead volunteer at Racka Explorers, Jemma said “It’s great being able to provide opportunities for the explorers to have new experiences and see them being able to do things when they thought they couldn’t. We help them gain skills to help them take on the world around them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added “Seeing the impact being an Explorer Scout makes on the young people makes it all worthwhile.”

These fantastic opportunities for new experiences and skills can’t be offered without the support of adult volunteers and Racka Explorers are always on the look out for more adult leaders to join their unmissable adventure.