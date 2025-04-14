Mirfield children benefit from charity's grants
With an award of £2,973.75, the Friends of Mirfield Library have been able to buy materials and set up an Art Group. The first cohort of 10 young people between the ages of 12 and 14 signed up for a six-week course staring in February.
They were keen to take everything in from brilliant tutors and produced some great art work. At the final session on April 2 all the students were presented a Certificate of Achievement from the Mayor of Mirfield. A new cohort of 14 young people will embark on a further course of sessions this month.
In these straitened times, the cost of group trips can hinder participation. To ensure that nobody misses out, the Charity awarded Crossley Fields School to subsidise residential visits and Old Bank Academy £1,000 to subsidise a visit to London.
The Charity also awarded Hopton Mills Cricket Club £1,122.50 towards the cost of shirts, £7,028.10 to Castle Hall Academy towards the cost of Chrome books, £416.10 to 14th Mirfield Brownies towards the cost of "neckers", £1,750 to Kirklees Adventure Trust towards the cost of wildlife cameras, £2,250 to Church House Pre-school towards the cost of a soft play area, and £179.55 to Mirfield In Bloom towards the cost of additional picking equipment.
Additionally, individuals benefited significantly. £1,000 was awarded to a student towards the cost of an iPad and another awarded £949 towards the cost of a training programme.
It brings the total of grants awarded over the past twelve months to £50,735.
The Trustees look forward to meeting again on May 13 and are keen to receive applications for educational purposes on behalf of people under the age of 25 who live or whose parents live in Mirfield.
Further information may be had of the Clerk, Malcolm Parkinson, [email protected] who would be pleased to receive applications by April 30.