Northorpe Hall Child and Family Trust in Mirfield has introduced a new service to help neurodivergent young people understand and embrace their uniqueness, as well as to highlight the urgent need for better access to services.

Me and My Normal is a pioneering programme that helps young people understand and celebrate their own version of ‘normal’, while offering vital support to families.

The charity, which has supported children, young people and families in Mirfield and the wider community for over 60 years, has released an evaluation report into the programme as part of its mission to ensure early, accessible support for those facing barriers to mainstream services.

For many families, a neurodevelopmental diagnosis can feel like the start of a long journey with very little support. Without guidance, young people often struggle with anxiety, isolation and other mental health challenges.

To coincide with World Mental Health Day last Friday (October 10), Northorpe Hall launched an evaluation report into Me and My Normal. Designed for neurodivergent young people aged 11 to 17, this new programme offers a “safe, youth-centred space to explore their diagnosis, build peer connections and develop a stronger sense of self and has been described as a “lifeline” by parents.”

Dipika Kaushal, CEO, Northorpe Hall Child and Family Trust said: “Me and My Normal is exactly the kind of early intervention that makes a lasting difference.

“We’ve seen young people grow in confidence, build real friendships, and begin to celebrate their own neurodiversity – attendance and engagement levels were at 90 per cent which proves this approach works.

“For families who’ve struggled to access support, this programme brings reassurance, guidance, and a place to feel understood. Parents have also been able to connect with other families, reducing the isolation they are feeling.

“World Mental Health Day reminds us that everyone deserves access to support. Me and My Normal shows what’s possible when we focus on prevention and affirmation, not crisis management.”

While Rosa Forrest, Parent and Neurodiversity Lead, added:

“Many of the young people we meet are isolated and uncertain after receiving – or even while waiting for – a diagnosis. Through Me and My Normal, they’ve started to understand themselves better and find the confidence to speak up about their needs.

“Parents tell us what a relief it is to see their children accepted and valued. Connecting with other families facing similar challenges make a huge difference too. These small but powerful changes can have a lasting impact on both young people and their families.”

For a full copy of the evaluation report, more information about Northorpe Hall and how you can support the charity, visit www.northorpe.com