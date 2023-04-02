Mirfield charity awards over £30,000 in grants to improve the education of young children

The Charity awarded £1,984 to Crossley Field School towards the cost of a soft play area, £2,050 to Hopton Mills Cricket Club towards the cost of shirts and caps, £5,601 to Hopton Primary School towards the cost of replacing their sound system, £3,045 to Crossley Field School towards bikes and playground equipment and £5,515 to Battyeford Primary School for a play area.

In these straightened times, the cost of group trips can hinder participation. To ensure that nobody misses out, the charity also awarded Old Bank School £3,600 to subsidise residential visits and £580 to 2nd Mirfield Brownies to subsidise a trip to Skyfall.

Additionally, £500 was awarded to a student wishing to go to Oxford for a study week.

This brings the total of grants awarded over the past twelve months to just over £30,000.

The trustees are currently looking for new grant applications to discuss at their next meeting on Thursday, May 9.

Applications must be for educational purposes on behalf of people under the age of 25 who live in Mirfield.