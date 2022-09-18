‘Many hard years of work’ sees Dewsbury primary school receive ‘good’ Ofsted report

The primary school in Chickenley, Dewsbury, has achieved a ‘good’ rating in all areas, including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes and leadership and management.

The report, which has just been published, says: “Pupils are happy and they feel safe at Orchard Primary Academy. Relationships are built on mutual respect. Pupils understand that they are expected to work hard and uphold the school’s rules of ‘respect, resilience and aspiration’.

“Pupils behave well and are polite. They are engaged in their lessons. This is because they are interested in their learning.”

Staff and pupils at Orchard Primary Academy in Chickenley celebrate the school's 'good' Ofsted report

Pupils also noted to inspectors that “instances of bullying are rare, but when it does happen, they know staff will sort it out.”

The report goes on to say: “Leaders give careful consideration to the characteristics they want pupils to develop. Pupils are taught to ‘Dream Big, Dare to Fail’.

“There is a wealth of opportunities for pupils’ personal development.”

The ‘good’ verdict follows on from the school’s previous inspection in October 2018, which concluded that the school required improvement.

Matthew Carbutt, Principal at Orchard Primary Academy, said: “We are delighted. It is the result of many hard years of work. I told the staff this would be a three-to-five-year journey to get Orchard where it needs to be.

“The journey has seen many changes in staffing, structures and a huge culture change of high expectations in everything we do.

“I would like to thank the parents and the local community for sticking by us as we built a school of which everyone can be proud. They have backed the school 100% and have embraced the many changes over the past four and a half years.

“I am proud of the staff at Orchard and what we have achieved together. I am in awe of what they do for our children day-in-day-out and the hard work they have put in to make Orchard a school where children are happy, safe and achieve well.