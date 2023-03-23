Pupils at the school involve themselves in building workshops, which includes themes from Stonehenge and Mayan temples to pyramids, castles, catapults, WWII tanks, and the Houses of Parliament.

Fuel for the workshops is provided courtesy of sweet treats, hot food, and cakes with youngsters involved alongside parents and staff.

Following Ms Leadbeater’s visit on Thursday, March 16, she said: “After a busy week in Parliament it was a joy to call into Hightown Junior Infant & Nursery School to see their brilliant #LanternLand2023 work.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater with two pupils from Hightown Junior Infant & Nursery School and their lanterns.

“Pupils, staff and parents worked together to produce some fabulous lanterns, including dinosaurs, aeroplanes, Florence Nightingale’s lamp, Apollo11, and the leaning tower of Pisa!

“I had a lovely time, and some great food. Thanks to everyone for the warm welcome.”

