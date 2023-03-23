Liversedge pupils light up MP’s week with their imaginative lanterns
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater enjoyed a break from the pressures of Westminster by calling in to Hightown Junior Infant & Nursery School in Liversedge last week to see their Lantern Land 2023 creations.
Pupils at the school involve themselves in building workshops, which includes themes from Stonehenge and Mayan temples to pyramids, castles, catapults, WWII tanks, and the Houses of Parliament.
Fuel for the workshops is provided courtesy of sweet treats, hot food, and cakes with youngsters involved alongside parents and staff.
Following Ms Leadbeater’s visit on Thursday, March 16, she said: “After a busy week in Parliament it was a joy to call into Hightown Junior Infant & Nursery School to see their brilliant #LanternLand2023 work.
“Pupils, staff and parents worked together to produce some fabulous lanterns, including dinosaurs, aeroplanes, Florence Nightingale’s lamp, Apollo11, and the leaning tower of Pisa!
“I had a lovely time, and some great food. Thanks to everyone for the warm welcome.”