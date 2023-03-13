“We have now completed all the recommendations set by Ofsted and await our re-inspection.

The education watchdog’s January inspection of Shine Bright Day Care and Out of School Club, on Leeds Road, ruled that “the arrangements for safeguarding are not effective,” while claiming that “there are individuals with legal responsibility for the nursery who Ofsted has not been able to carry out checks for.”

The report states: “Staff working with older age groups do not know the children well enough. As such, they do not provide a curriculum that meets older children's needs and prepares them for their next stage in learning.

“Older children are not well supported to develop their vocabulary. Some staff do not recognise when children are attempting to practise their language skills. As a result, older children do not get enough opportunities to broaden their communication and language skills.

Shine Bright nursery on Leeds Road, Liversedge.

“Heavy reliance on agency staff means that some staff do not know what they want children to learn next. This impacts on the progress children make across all areas of learning.”

However, Ofsted confirms that “parents say that they are happy with the care provided by the nursery.”

The report adds: “Children are happy and well cared for by staff. Children enjoy the range of activities and resources provided for them.

“The manager has a clear vision and understanding about how to plan and organise learning for children. The manager often plans learning opportunities based on what they know about the children.

“Babies are very well supported. They have their needs met, and their key persons know them well. Babies develop positive relationships as they laugh and play alongside their peers and staff.

“This gives them a good start in the nursery and helps them to develop the skills they need to move on to the next stage.

“The manager acknowledges the difficulties and challenges that staffing issues are having on the nursery and the children who attend. She has a robust plan to ensure that improvements are made as well as plans to provide training opportunities when new staff start in the near future.”

In response to the report, a statement from Shine Bright said:

“We received an inadequate grading due to one of the directors, who does not work in the setting, not completing an EY2 form and the agency staff in place not knowing the children's next steps in their development.

“We are continuing to work with the children, parents and the Local Authority - this was evidenced in the report where it stated that “children are happy and cared for by staff” and this was mirrored by parents’ feedback also found in the report.

“The report highlights learning points which have been actioned but it also highlights achievements, especially our baby room where children are happy and thriving.

“Having agency staff within the provision was a short-term solution to ensure that children had continuity and were being safeguarded. This is something that has now been rectified with permanent staff.

“We have now completed all the recommendations set by Ofsted and await our re-inspection.

“Our sole purpose is to ensure that the children who attend Shine Bright are making the most memorable and fun memories during their early years.”

