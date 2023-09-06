Watch more videos on Shots!

Batley Girls High School, on Windmill Lane in Batley, is on the Government’s list of schools with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) concrete, published today (Wednesday) by the BBC.

The Dewsbury Reporter has contacted Batley Girls High for a comment.

In total, 104 schools across the country were told they would have to close or partially close due to concerns about the material just days before the start of term.

There have been concerns that this type of concrete that could be at risk of collapse.