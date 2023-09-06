List of schools with RAAC: Batley school is on list of places hit by crumbling concrete crisis
Batley Girls High School, on Windmill Lane in Batley, is on the Government’s list of schools with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) concrete, published today (Wednesday) by the BBC.
The Dewsbury Reporter has contacted Batley Girls High for a comment.
In total, 104 schools across the country were told they would have to close or partially close due to concerns about the material just days before the start of term.
There have been concerns that this type of concrete that could be at risk of collapse.
It was fairly widely used over 40 years in buildings for roof, floor and wall construction due to its lighter weight.