Alexa and Darcie are in a race for Head Girl in tonight's series finale episode of Educating Yorkshire. Photo by Tom Martin / Channel 4.

The second series of Educating Yorkshire comes to an end tonight (Sunday).

The hit Channel 4 show draws to a conclusion after eight weeks of laughter and tears, and ups and downs at Dewsbury’s Thornhill Community Academy.

The series arrived on our screens at the end of August, 12 years on from its award-winning first outing, and we have seen students including Riley, Amy, Ismaeel, Falak, Scott, Lewis and, in last week’s episode seven, Lottie and Preston, warm the hearts of the nation.

What can we expect from this evening’s curtain-falling episode?

A synopsis reads: “Pressure builds for the Year 11 students as the school year draws to a close and ambitious Year 10 students Darcie and Alexa go head-to-head in a race to become Head Girl.

“Mr Burton reflects on the challenges and successes of the academic year.”

The last episode of the second series of Educating Yorkshire will air on Channel 4 tonight, Sunday, October 19, at 8pm.

As always, we will have a viewer’s reaction piece available to read online on the Dewsbury Reporter website on Monday, while we will also have a special second series review and reflection interview with Thornhill’s headteacher Matthew Burton during the week.