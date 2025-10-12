The next episode of Educating Yorkshire airs tonight (Sunday) on Channel 4. Photo credit: Tom Martin / Channel 4

The next episode of Educating Yorkshire sees the arrival of nearly 200 Year 7 pupils at Thornhill Community Academy.

The hit Channel 4 show has followed the lives of pupils and staff at the Dewsbury high school, 12 years on from the glorious first series.

In 2025, we have met youngsters including Riley, Ismaeel, Amy, Falak and Scott, and seen the inspirational Mr Burton in his new role as headteacher.

What can we expect in episode 7, which airs later tonight (Sunday)?

A synopsis reads:

“The staff deal with the arrival of 191 new Year Seven pupils, including a girl who has lost the sight in one eye, and who faces the daunting prospect of her first reading test.

“An excitable boy’s excessive energy lands him in trouble, but Miss Nurse and Miss Healey suggest that a part in the school play might be a way to channel his enthusiasm.”

Educating Yorkshire can be watched on Channel 4 at 8pm tonight, Sunday, October 12.