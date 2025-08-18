Simon Horkin has retired after spending 33 years as a PE teacher at Westborough High School.

A ‘legendary Dewsbury high school PE teacher has blown the final whistle on his 33-year career.

Simon Horkin, 58, who started teaching at Westborough High School, based on Stockhill Street, in 1992, retired from the profession at the end of the summer term.

He joined initially as a supply teacher after spending three winters playing and coaching cricket in New Zealand.

He was head of department for 24 years during his time at Westborough and ran sports clubs, school camps and over 60 trips for pupils to watch Leeds United.

Simon Horkin in the grounds at Westborough before retiring.

He taught numerous pupils who went on to have careers in rugby league, including Ryan Glynn, Danny Maun, Liam Walmsley, Lucas Walshaw and, most famously, current St Helens and England international star Alex Walmsley.

He said: “I have got so many happy memories and I have been lucky to know many fabulous students and families.

“I have always had a real passion for sports and always wanted my students to thoroughly enjoy PE so they would hopefully pursue a sporting activity in their adult life.

“I will always feel connected to Westborough and its community.”

Away from Westborough, the sports-loving teacher was involved with the Yorkshire Schoolboys U12 cricket teams for 26 years where he helped coach present England stars Joe Root and Harry Brook, as well as Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid and Tim Bresnan.

He also officiates local football and rugby league matches.

Mr Horkin said: “My retirement plans include plenty of winter holidays and watching more of Yorkshire play cricket in the summer.”

Westborough High School’s headteacher, Jennifer Cass, said: “After joining as a supply teacher in 1992 he has never looked back. Mr Horkin was the Head of PE for 24 years and it was great to see sport grow both in lessons and clubs during his leadership.

“Latterly, he has focused on his passion for enrichment, delivering the curriculum beyond the academic to make sure all pupils had the opportunity to take part in extra-curricular activities.

“During the summer term he has worked as a volunteer, taking pupils to four cricket festivals, which reflects his dedication to the school and sport.

“He has quite simply been a legend and we wish him the very best for his retirement which I know will still involve a lot of sport!”

English teacher Karen McIntosh retired after 30 years at the school, where she started as a newly qualified teacher in 1995.

Ms Cass said: “Mrs McIntosh is a superb teacher and leader. She has inspired many pupils over the years with her passion for English language and literature.

“She has held a number of leadership roles, including head of English, however, it was in the classroom that Mrs McIntosh really shone. She has been an outstanding teacher, achieving the very best for all the pupils she has taught over her long career at Westborough.

“She received a well-deserved standing ovation at the end of her leaving speech and we wish her the very best for her retirement - a time to read for pleasure which I know she is looking forward to!”