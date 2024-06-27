Pupils at Westborough High School in Dewsbury have been given the chance to quiz Baroness Janet Fookes.

The life peer in the House of Lords took part in a 45-minute online question and answer session with students from the Stockhill Street school as part of the Learn with the Lords programme.

Baroness Fookes talked about the role and work of the House of Lords, before answering questions from students on her experience as a member of the upper house of Parliament, the committees she has been involved in and the difference between the House of Lords and House of Commons.

Westborough pupil, Leah Longstaff, who was took part in the lesson, said:

“What I liked about this interview is knowing how our government and laws are created and

debated.

“I really liked listening to Baroness Fookes. She was lovely.”

Victoria Gilbert, advanced practitioner in the Humanities department at the school added:

“The Learn with the Lords session was a great way for our Year 9 and 10 students to supplement their knowledge on democracy.