Kirklees schools getting £5.4m for urgent safety work

Schools across Kirklees are getting cash to tackle urgent issues.

Kirklees Council is set to agree a £5.4m investment for schools at a meeting tomorrow.

The aim is to ensure school buildings remain safe, warm, dry and secure, creating the best conditions and the best outcomes, says the council.

More than 25 schools are in line for investment and have been identified based on urgency, it says.

The chosen schools have been selected through a scoring system, with ’30’ indicating the highest level of need.

The proposed programme of works primarily consists of the following: replacement of life-expired flat and pitched roofs; whole or partial school electrical re-wires; replacement of obsolete boilers and heating distribution systems; and urgent health and safety works including fire safety improvements and structural repairs.

Some of the biggest proposals include roof works at Norristhorpe Junior and Infant School in Liversedge and a range of upgrades at Westborough High School in Dewsbury.

Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for Finance and Regeneration, said: “We’re very proud of the Kirklees family of schools and their essential place at the heart of local communities.

"Schools provide more than education and care for our children. They support health and wellbeing, they support the wider family and they work with their community more than ever.

“Through our strong relationships with schools, we will ensure the improvements are delivered to an excellent standard for current and future pupils. Our aim is to replace inefficient materials with modern systems and enhance the physical environment for all concerned. By investing in our children, we are investing in their futures.”

Cash has also been earmarked to create more places for children with additional needs.

Cabinet will be asked to fund a suitable environment for 18 new places for children with complex communication and interaction needs. This would be at New Mill Infants School and New Mill Junior School and provide the right conditions for an ‘additionally resourced provision’ – an environment giving specialist support.

A final decision on creating the additional resourced provision at New Mill will then be made by the national Department for Education.