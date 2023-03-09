Next week a wide range of projects will be discussed by cabinet members, potentially boosting learning environments for thousands of pupils and staff and supporting the council’s work in tackling the climate emergency.

The proposed works include new roofs, new electrical equipment, better kitchen facilities, heating and lighting systems and improvements to access for children with additional needs.

Around 25 schools would benefit from the upgrades across Kirklees, most of which would be completed in school holiday periods to avoid disruption to children, families and staff.

Coun Carole Pattison, cabinet member for learning, aspiration and communities, said: “Improving the condition of school buildings has a major impact by contributing to warm and secure settings for everyone to enjoy.

“We are not just investing in buildings and infrastructure, we are supporting our learners to have the best start in life and achieve excellent outcomes.

“We truly value the Kirklees family of schools and the profound difference they make to children, young people and families across the generations.

“This investment would help schools to be at the very heart of their communities, which is a key part of Our Kirklees Futures – our ambitious, long-term vision which unites education partners with the aim of all learners fulfilling their potential.”

Coun Paul Davies, cabinet member for corporate, said: “The proposals focus on replacing older roofs, boilers, heating and electrical systems with modern, energy efficient materials.

“They would greatly enhance each setting, support the council’s carbon neutral goals and also mean a number of schools see their energy bills reduced.

“We want buildings to become far more efficient and for staff to have a more comfortable environment in which to inspire and support our learners.

“We always work closely with schools to make sure improvement works are delivered to an excellent standard for many years to come.”

Schools with the biggest proposed projects include Warwick Road Primary in Batley, Battyeford CE (VC) Primary in Mirfield, Whitechapel Primary in Cleckheaton and Westborough High School in Dewsbury.

The cabinet will discuss the proposals on Tuesday, March 14.