Newly released figures showed that 99 per cent of children due to start primary school or transferring to junior school this September have secured a place at one of their preferred schools. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Kirklees Council has welcomed new figures which revealed how many children received one of their preferred school places this September.

The new figures showed that 99 per cent of children who will start primary school or transfer to junior school in Kirklees in September secured a place at one of their preferred schools.

The council said that 6,100 applications were submitted for children starting reception, or junior school, in September, and that 94 per cent were allocated their first preference.

It added that every family that applied received a school place offer.

Coun Amanda Pinnock, Cabinet Member for Education and Communities, said: “This is brilliant news for families across Kirklees.

“Securing a place at a preferred primary school reassures parents and helps to give children the very best start to their education.

“I’m especially pleased to see such a high proportion of families receiving their first preference.

“This is a positive reflection of the careful planning involved in meeting demand.

“We’re very proud of the Kirklees family of schools and the incredible difference they make in helping local children enjoy the best start in life.

“Starting primary school is a big milestone for children and their families, and our schools work tirelessly to make that transition a positive and exciting experience.

“I wish all our pupils a happy and successful start to their educational journey.”

