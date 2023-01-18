The session, organised by Kirklees and Calderdale School Centred Initial Teacher Training (SCITT), aims to provide an understanding of the options available, whether that be a path towards a career teaching in a primary or secondary school, and is suitable for anyone who is currently at university, a graduate who is seeking a career change or anyone already working in a school or education setting.

Coun Carole Pattison, Cabinet Member for Learning, Aspiration and Communities, said:

“Every child deserves a champion - could you be one of our many fabulous teachers who inspire hope and ignite the imagination of children and young people, providing them with the best start in life?

“We are proud that our teacher training programme has already supported hundreds of individuals to secure work in local schools. Teachers really do change lives, so please join us to find out more. It could be the best thing you’ve ever done.”

The event is due to take place on Tuesday, January 24, at the SCITT training centre on Leeds Old Road in Heckmondwike, with two separate sessions starting at 4pm and 5pm, and will include information about the routes into teaching, entry criteria and application process, as well as an understanding of the programme and the day-to-day life of a trainee.

