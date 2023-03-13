UCU’s claim was for 10 per cent and it is demanding a fair pay award to help staff meet the cost-of-living crisis, as well as a commitment to address unacceptable workloads and advance professional respect.

Union officials claim that there have been no significant pay rises at Kirklees College since 2009 and that the current derisory consolidated pay offer of 1 per cent for this year amounts to a real-terms pay cut of 12.4 per cent, with inflation currently running at 13.4 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A UCU report shows the vast majority of college staff in England are financially insecure, impacting the mental health of more than eight in 10 with many being forced to skip meals and restrict hot water use to save money.

The ballot opened today (Monday) and runs until Friday, April 14.

Seven in 10 said they will leave the sector unless pay and working conditions improve.

Some staff at the college have reported that they can no longer afford to travel to work because of the soaring costs of fuel, that they are making difficult choices regarding ‘heating or eating’, along with harrowing stories of members skipping meals or visiting food banks to help make ends meet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max Beckmann, UCU’s regional support official, said: "Inflation is at unprecedently high levels so it is scandalous that bosses think they can get away with imposing a derisory 1 per cent consolidated pay offer, in a year where RPI hit 14.2 per cent. This amounts to a significant real-terms pay cut after years of pay erosion.

“Staff have gone above and beyond, throughout the public health crisis, often at great risk, to deliver education to Kirklees College’s learners and are now faced with problems affording travel to work or even skipping meals.

“Contrast this with the total remuneration paid to the principal which last year was six times the median of all staff.

“The college has a window of opportunity during this ballot period to offer a proper pay rise and stop pushing staff into poverty, otherwise they will vote for strike action in overwhelming numbers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad