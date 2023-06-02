Kirklees College staff set to go on strike as industrial action affects four Yorkshire sites during GCSE exam season

The days of industrial action involving staff at Kirklees, Leeds City, Harrogate and Bradford colleges are set to take place on June 5, 7, 12 and 14 – during a period when students are scheduled to set GCSE maths and English exams.

The UCU is demanding a meaningful pay rise to help staff during the cost of living crisis and action to end to excessive workloads.

UCU regional official Julie Kelley said: “Our members are utterly dedicated to supporting their students and striking during exams is a last resort from staff who are being pushed into poverty.

Kirklees College's Pioneer Higher Skills Centre in Dewsbury