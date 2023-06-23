Permission was given earlier this year to create ‘Additionally Resourced Provisions’ (ARP) at a number of schools within Kirklees. These are small, nurturing environments which give specialist support to pupils with additional needs.

The report to Cabinet takes forward those plans by securing funding so that a range of works can take place, including remodelling classrooms, creating new facilities and adapting outside spaces to meet children’s needs.

In total, seven schools across the district would receive investment if the plans are approved, including Old Bank Academy in Mirfield and Carlinghow Academy in Batley.

Old Bank Academy in Mirfield

In addition, the council wants to invest in extra special school places, delivered by existing special schools but located on a different site, for example in part of a mainstream school. These are called ‘Satellite Provisions’.

Coun Carole Pattison, cabinet member for Learning, Aspiration and Communities, said: “The scale of these plans shows that we are hugely ambitious for all pupils in Kirklees, including those with additional needs

“The demand for SEND provision is growing all around the country. We want local children to attend local schools wherever possible, so we are creating new places and ensuring they boast high-quality facilities.

“Our SEND transformation targets the things which will make the biggest difference for families and also aims for every individual to fulfil their potential.

“We have worked closely with all the schools involved in our plans and we thank them for everything they are doing. Together, we are achieving better outcomes and improving many lives.”

At Old Bank, an ARP is already approved for up to 16 children with cognition and learning needs. Work, however, is needed on a range of internal and external improvements.

At Carlinghow, an ARP is already approved for up to 12 pupils with social, emotional and mental health needs. The school, however, requires classroom refurbishments and a new kitchen area.

