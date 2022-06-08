Joy as Birstall Jubilee Book Hunt is a great success

The children at St Peter's Junior and Infant School started hiding the books last month.

To commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, staff and children from St Peter’s School started hiding books in and around the local area on Friday, May 27.

The school continued to hide books over the half term holiday and the Jubilee weekend, with all the books hidden by June 6.

More than 70 books were hidden in and around Birstall - one for every year the Queen has been on the throne.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson from St. Peter’s School said: “The Jubilee Book Hunt was brilliant and well received by the local community.

“It was great to see so many families searching for books together and then re-hiding them for friends once they had been read.

“Our main aims were to get families out and about, talking about books, sharing stories, promoting a love of reading and to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

“It seemed that our book hiders got a lot of enjoyment and pleasure from hiding the books, with this part of the book hunt proving almost as exciting as finding a book.

“Books were found in Birstall Market Place, Oakwell Hall and Batley Park along with residential streets around school - just to name a few.

“It was great to see that children who found our books enjoyed them so much and that they were kept at home and other books were hidden in their place.