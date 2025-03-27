An Apprentice style project has been launched by a Batley jewellers, Pugata, involving pupils at three schools from the Batley Multi Academy Trust.

An Apprentice style project has been launched by a Batley jewellers involving pupils at three schools from the Batley Multi Academy Trust.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students from Upper Batley High School, Batley Girls’ High School and Batley Grammar School will be tasked with crafting, designing and marketing a piece of wedding jewellery, with the winning team seeing their design manufactured and auctioned for charity.

But instead of being overseen by the BBC’s Lord Alan Sugar, the special initiative is the brainchild of local entrepreneur Zak Patel, who owns Pugata Jewellery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme will see the contenders, split into three teams, tasked with social media, design, research and development tasks to test out their business acumen and entrepreneurial skills.

Students from Upper Batley High School, Batley Girls’ High School and Batley Grammar School will be tasked with crafting, designing and marketing a piece of wedding jewellery, with the winning team seeing their design manufactured and auctioned for charity.

Zak said: “My philosophy has always been to work hard, be honest, be frank, be credible and always learn from your mistakes.

“I am delighted to be working with Sam Vickers, the team of schools at the Batley Multi Academy Trust, and the students. It sits perfectly with my long held belief in the importance of promoting enterprise.

“It is a great platform as it enables us to give back to the community and help youngsters achieve their potential, offering the possibility of a better future to children whilst also encouraging inclusivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Batley is a fantastic place, with great people and we are proud of where we do business. There is a great deal of synergy between ourselves and the team at Batley Multi Academy Trust.

“A number of our staff members are ex-pupils at Upper Batley High School. They have had the pleasure of visiting their old school and will no doubt showcase a great deal of competitiveness whilst also offering young learners the chance to make something special, potentially inspiring them.”

Sam Vickers, CEO at the Batley Multi Academy Trust, added: “The project is an original way of using the power of enterprise to young learners whilst teaching them industry level skills from a very sought after entrepreneur and business leader.

“This is a series that will test entrepreneurial skills and reward the winning team with the manufacture and production of a piece of jewellery that they have designed, at the same time acknowledging that hard work, budgeting, working as part of a team, research and development are skills that are required to get ahead in business.”