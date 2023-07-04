The school opened its High Street doors on Saturday, July 1, to over 1,500 visitors which included many former students - including Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater - and staff, who were treated to tours of the building and an extensive exhibition of the school’s archive, as well as enjoying traditional afternoon teas and the listening to the school band.

Headteacher, Peter Robers, noted on the day: “During that time a lot has changed, two world wars, a pandemic, seven monarchs, one world cup, countless Prime Ministers and eleven headteachers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, the school still upholds its traditional values and Latin motto, Nil Sine Labore – nothing without work, and everybody at the school subscribes to being the best they can possibly be.”

Heckmondwike Grammar School 125th anniversary open day. From the left, visitors Kelly Gorton-Smith, Chiara Gorton-Smith, six, Angelo Fernandes, 15, Hasnain Haider, 15, and Headteacher Peter Roberts.

Ms Leadbeater attended the school, along with her sister Jo Cox who held the position of Head Girl.

After her visit to her former school with her parents Gordon and Jean, Ms Leadbeater said:

“As a proud ‘Grammar Bug’ I remember my days at HGS with a huge amount of happiness and, as the place where my parents met and fell in love, the school has got lots to celebrate – and quite a lot to answer for too!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is a testament to the school, its history and traditions, and generations of teachers and students, that it continues to hold such a tremendous reputation in 2023. Legacy can be challenging to sustain but HGS is an exemplar of how to embrace what is good from the past, but to also evolve pragmatically and confidently into the future.

Heckmondwike Grammar School 125th anniversary open day. From the left, former student and former teacher Aleks Lukic-Scott, Muhammed Suleman, 12, and Haydn Gill, 12.

“I was delighted to be a part of the anniversary celebrations. I look forward to seeing the school continue to thrive. Here’s to the next 125 years.”