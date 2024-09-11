A deputy headteacher at a Dewsbury high school has retired after 35 years of service.

Gill Sweasey, 58, left her role at Westborough High School at the end of the summer term in July - having started as a teacher of drama at the Stockhill Street school in 1989.

Throughout her time at the school she progressed to being a head of year - a role she enjoyed for 15 years as she got to know many children and families - and an assistant headteacher before becoming a deputy in 2016.

She was also the school’s designated safeguarding lead.

Speaking to the Reporter Series, Gill said: “Westborough is a community school and feels like a big family. Our staff have brilliant relationships with our pupils and go over and above to give them every opportunity possible.

“Visitors always comment on how special Westborough is - you can tell from when you walk in that staff are happy and children are happy. That’s what’s made it so easy to stay for all these years!

“I have so many happy memories and have been lucky enough to get to know so many families, of all generations, in our community.

“It has been a privilege and an honour to get to know, and help, so many children and families in Dewsbury over the last 35 years.

“A lot has changed in the world since I started but parents and staff wanting the best for young people has never changed.

Asked how she felt about leaving the profession, she said:

“I feel really lucky that I’ve had a career which I have genuinely loved. And I still love it. It's just time now to do other things.

“I will always feel connected to Westborough and our community. It holds a special place in my heart.”

Headteacher Jennifer Cass added: “She has meant so much to Westborough. She has made a huge difference in all of her roles.

“Her belief, in her own words, is to empower pupils and recognise they should take responsibility for themselves. She has done that in the whole time she has been here, with a smile and she is just a tremendous credit to the profession.

“She has grown here and formed excellent relationships with her teaching groups and showed genuine concern for every pupil.

“What is special about Gill is that she has chosen to do that in the one school. And that is something which is rare.

"It is important to acknowledge that she has stayed here and believed in every pupil and finished her career believing in every pupil.

“She will be missed.”