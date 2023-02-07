After addressing pupils at Millbridge Primary Academy in a morning assembly, Ms Leadbeater was then given a guided tour by the Head of School, Lauren McCaffrey, before sitting down with members of the school council to discuss her working life as an MP.

Youngsters asked about democracy, the UK government and its Prime Ministers, as well as questions on American politics.

After the visit, Ms Leadbeater said: “I had such an enjoyable visit. The children were so well behaved and really engaged, and it was a pleasure to spend time with the school council, who asked some brilliant questions.

Head of School at Millbridge Primary Academy, Lauren McCaffrey (left) with Associate Head, Rhona Pleasant (right) and Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater (centre), along with members of the school council.

“The staff were fantastic and showed such passion for their work, including the wonderful school cook, Carol, who has been making delicious nutritious meals for the pupils for nearly 20 years. She makes a wicked flapjack!”

Mrs McCaffret, who has been head of the Vernon Road school since May 2019, described the visit as “wonderful,” and is hopeful it has inspired pupils to become an MP.

She said: “It was wonderful to welcome Kim into our school. I think it is quite refreshing that our local MP takes the time and effort to come and see what life is like for our pupils and to spend time with us.

“Our school council is made up of pupils from Year 1 to Year 6 and I think it was really beneficial to them.

“It brought to life all the work that we try to do with the children and around democracy. It was a lovely opportunity for them to ask questions and she was really open with them.

“She was really honest and it really helped to build their knowledge.

“Everybody was excited, especially the school councillors. The older children are talking about politics and they were asking some really amazing questions of Kim and you could sense their inner-politician!