Carlton Junior and Infant School in Dewsbury, where “respect seeps through the walls’, has received its latest Ofsted report.

A Dewsbury primary school where “respect seeps through the walls’ and ‘achievement is exceptional’ has received its latest Ofsted report.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carlton Junior and Infant School was visited for an ungraded inspection by the education watchdog in December 2024.

The school, based on Upper Road, was officially graded as ‘good’ back in 2015, with inspectors now confirming that the setting “may have improved significantly across all areas” since its previous ungraded inspection in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The glowing report, which was published last month, praises the school’s “exceptional” pupils who “rise to meet the high expectations,” with Ofsted highlighting that the standards achieved by the school are some of the highest seen nationally.

The school, based on Upper Road, was officially graded as ‘good’ back in 2015, with inspectors now confirming that the setting “may have improved significantly across all areas” since its previous ungraded inspection in 2019.

It states: “Behaviour is exemplary. Pupils care for one another. Respect seeps through the walls of the school. Pupils are happy and feel safe; they help others to feel safe too.

“The school’s vision of ‘dream, aspire and achieve beyond excellence’ is alive. Pupils are ambitious, hard-working, and resilient.

“The curriculum is inspiring. It is rich in knowledge and expertly delivered. This high-quality provision extends to pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The school keeps a keen eye on pupils who may struggle for a variety of reasons and intervenes accordingly.”

Carlton Junior and Infant School Headteacher, Rizwana Mahmood-Ahmed MBE.

It adds: “School leaders are highly ambitious. Pupils have access to opportunities delivered from school that are now being replicated nationally.

“For example, pupils access public speaking online platforms and attend preventative police workshops to mitigate the risks they may encounter. This is developing pupils’ character and empathy.

“Provision for pupils’ personal development is exceptional. They learn to respect other cultures and faiths. They know how to stay safe, including online.”

Attendance at the school has also improved since the last inspection.

“Pupils’ attendance has also improved substantially,” the report notes. “This is due, in part, to the work that leaders are doing with families and the community linked to leave of absence.

“Leaders and governors have ensured that the quality of education on offer has continued to improve. Achievement is exceptional.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The school is a harmonious community. Members of staff say that they feel well supported by leaders.”

There are no points or areas indicated in the Ofsted report where the school needs to do better.

The school’s next visit by the education watchdog will be a graded section 5 inspection, where it will be judged on the five key areas - quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision.

Headteacher, Rizwana Mahmood-Ahmed MBE, said:

“I am absolutely ecstatic. We will continue to sustain our exemplary practice and look forward to our section 5 inspection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have known since the previous two inspections that we really are amongst the best, and, each time we have been inspected under a new framework and as a leader I have worked tirelessly with my team to demonstrate this.

“This has been ten years in the making. As they say, Rome wasn’t built in a day. It has taken time and that care and respect has just grown and the children have flourished, the community has become even more empowered and we can confidently say that our curriculum model, pedagogies and consistent approach has secured very strong outcomes and exemplary educational experiences preparing our children for future success.

“We have learnt over the years to do less but to do it well and to not overwhelm staff with unnecessary initiatives and projects.

“Before embarking on anything new, we ask, is it going to help our children, will it progress their learning, and will it make them confident, literate and numerate individuals when they leave our school?

“And if we can answer yes to all of those questions then it is worth doing at Carlton Junior and Infant School.”

Thanking the whole school community, Mrs Mahmood-Ahmed said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the parents who spoke to Ofsted. They were absolutely amazing.

“To say we’re a school without problems, that would be lying, that’s not the real world. But we are a solution-focussed school and here for the community.

“From entry to exit the work that goes on is robust, it’s rigorous, it’s bespoke and the care and nurture of the staff plays a big part of that.”