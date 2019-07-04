Housebuilder’s donation sees pupils communicate with BIGmack switches

A specialist school in Batley has received funding from a housebuilder to help improve communication aids for its pupils.

Persimmon Homes West Yorkshire awarded £1,000 to Fairfield School as part of its Building Futures scheme.

The donation will enable the special school for children and young people to purchase 11 BIGmack switches.

The communication aids can record up to two minutes of speech, music or any sound which can be played back at any time and are a valuable tool when children first learn to communicate.

Sarah Breeze, from Fairfield School, said: “We have pupils from four to 19-years-old and each one of them have very different needs.

“We have found the BIGmack switches to be an efficient communication tool, particularly in the early years stages of communication. However, the aids are only effective if the children can take them home, which means we require more of them which is also costly.

Persimmon Homes’ donation is a huge help in assisting us to support out pupil’s communication journey.

“We are very grateful.”