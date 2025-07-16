Throughout the years, the established school has featured prominently in the Reporter Series - from exam result celebrations to sporting success and from the appointment of new headteachers to retirements.
Is there anyone you recognise?
1. Heckmondwike Grammar School
Current headteacher Peter Roberts. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
2. Heckmondwike Grammar School
From left: The retiring Peter MacIntire, Sandra Chapman and Keith Wilson are pictured. Photo: DIANE ALLEN
3. Heckmondwike Grammar School
Mr Simon Keenleyside with Heckmondwike Grammar's under 16s girls football team who got to the semi finals of a national tournament. Photo: Jake Oakley
4. Heckmondwike Grammar School
Dr Simon Hounsell teaches a Year 7 Biology class. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.