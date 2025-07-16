11 special photos of those who taught at Heckmondwike Grammar School. Here, headteacher Mark Tweedle is all smiles as students celebrate the school being named the fifth best performing school in the country for GCSEs at the time.placeholder image
11 special photos of those who taught at Heckmondwike Grammar School. Here, headteacher Mark Tweedle is all smiles as students celebrate the school being named the fifth best performing school in the country for GCSEs at the time.

High school memories: 11 special photos of teachers at Heckmondwike Grammar School down the years

By Adam Cheshire
Published 16th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
They were the people who shaped our futures - and if you attended Heckmondwike Grammar School then you may have one of these teachers to thank for helping to shape yours.

Throughout the years, the established school has featured prominently in the Reporter Series - from exam result celebrations to sporting success and from the appointment of new headteachers to retirements.

Here is just a selection of photos of those people who taught at Heckmondwike Grammar School.

Is there anyone you recognise?

Current headteacher Peter Roberts.

1. Heckmondwike Grammar School

Current headteacher Peter Roberts. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
From left: The retiring Peter MacIntire, Sandra Chapman and Keith Wilson are pictured.

2. Heckmondwike Grammar School

From left: The retiring Peter MacIntire, Sandra Chapman and Keith Wilson are pictured. Photo: DIANE ALLEN

Photo Sales
Mr Simon Keenleyside with Heckmondwike Grammar's under 16s girls football team who got to the semi finals of a national tournament.

3. Heckmondwike Grammar School

Mr Simon Keenleyside with Heckmondwike Grammar's under 16s girls football team who got to the semi finals of a national tournament. Photo: Jake Oakley

Photo Sales
Dr Simon Hounsell teaches a Year 7 Biology class.

4. Heckmondwike Grammar School

Dr Simon Hounsell teaches a Year 7 Biology class. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Heckmondwike Grammar School
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice