This page contains the 2023 school holidays as published by the Kirklees Metropolitan Borough Council, to help you start planning your year.

Most schools across the district have the same term and holiday dates. However, some voluntary aided schools and academies set their own terms and holiday dates.

Also note that dates for individual schools may vary due to teacher training days and other school-specific considerations.

Children across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen will go back to school on Tuesday, January 3.

They will be in school for six weeks until the spring half term which will start on Monday, February 13 2023 until Sunday February 19 2023.

The children will then break up for Easter on Monday, April 3 and go back to school on Monday, April 17 2023.

Summer half term will begin on Tuesday, May 30 2023, with students going back on Monday, June 5 2023.

The summer holiday began on Wednesday, July 26 and will last until Sunday, September 3 with kids returning to school on Monday September 4 2023.

Autumn half term begins on Monday, October 30 2023 with children going back to school on Monday, November 6 2023.

The Christmas holiday will start on Wednesday, December 27 2023, with them returning to school on Monday, January 8 2024.

Bank holidays

Pupils in wakefield will be off school for the following bank holidays in 2023:

- New Year’s Day (substitute day) on Monday, January 2 2023.

- Good Friday on Friday, April 7 2023

- Easter Monday on Monday, April 10 2023

- May Day – Monday, May 1 2023

Coronation of King Charles III - Monday, May 8 2023

- Spring Bank Holiday – Monday,May 29 2023

- Summer Bank Holiday – Monday, August 28 2023

- Christmas Day - Monday, December 25 2023

- Boxing Day – Tuesday, December 26 2023

INSET (teacher-training) days

Each school is allowed to set five INSET days each year. This is where only teachers attend the school for training and other tasks.

The dates of INSET days are agreed by the school. Please check with individual school’s for these dates.

For more information, visit https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/default.aspx