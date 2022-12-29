News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Here are the Kirklees secondary school ranked by their Ofsted reports

Chosing a school for your child can be difficult.

By Leanne Clarke
7 minutes ago - 2 min read

Looking at their Ofsted reports can be a huge help to parents as they inspect schools up and down the country to make sure they are up to standard.

Ofsted is the Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills, who inspect services providing education and skills for learners of all ages.

Hide Ad

They also inspect and regulate services that care for children and young people.

Here are the Kirklees secondary school ranked by their Ofsted reports
Most Popular

When a school is inspected by Ofsted, they are given a rating of either 'Outstanding', 'Good', 'Requires Improvement' and 'Inadequate'.

Here are the Kirklees district's secondary schools and their rating.

Hide Ad

Outstanding

Batley Girls High School

Hide Ad

Castle Hill: A Specialist College for Communication and Interaction

Greenhead College

Hide Ad

Hollybank School

Huddersfield New College

Hide Ad

Moor End Academy

Ravenshall School

Hide Ad

Shelley College, A Share Academy

Good

Hide Ad

All Saints Catholic College

Batley Grammar School

Hide Ad

BBG Academy

Brian Jackson College

Hide Ad

Cambridge Street School

Colne Valley High School

Hide Ad

ES Independent School Kirklees

Fairfield School

Hide Ad

Heckmondwike Grammar School

Holmfirth High School

Hide Ad

Honley High School (last inspected before academy conversion)

Huddersfield Grammar School

Hide Ad

Joseph Norton Academy

King James' School

Hide Ad

Kirkburton Middle School

Madni Academy

Hide Ad

Manor Croft Academy

North Huddersfield Trust School

Hide Ad

Salendine Nook High School Academy

Scissett Middle School

Hide Ad

Southgate School

Spen Valley High School

Hide Ad

The Mirfield Free Grammar

Woodley School and College

Hide Ad

Requires Improvement

Netherhall Learning Campus High School

Hide Ad

Pivot Academy

Rida Boys High School

Hide Ad

The Branch Christian School

Inadequate

Hide Ad

Institute of Islamic Education

Rida Girls High School

Hide Ad

St John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy

Not yet inspected

Hide Ad

Castle Hall Academy

Newsome Academy

Hide Ad

Royds Hall, A Share Academy

Thornhill Community Academy, A Share Academy

Hide Ad

Whitcliffe Mount, A Share Academy