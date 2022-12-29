Looking at their Ofsted reports can be a huge help to parents as they inspect schools up and down the country to make sure they are up to standard.

Ofsted is the Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills, who inspect services providing education and skills for learners of all ages.

They also inspect and regulate services that care for children and young people.

Here are the Kirklees secondary school ranked by their Ofsted reports

When a school is inspected by Ofsted, they are given a rating of either 'Outstanding', 'Good', 'Requires Improvement' and 'Inadequate'.

Here are the Kirklees district's secondary schools and their rating.

Outstanding

Batley Girls High School

Castle Hill: A Specialist College for Communication and Interaction

Greenhead College

Hollybank School

Huddersfield New College

Moor End Academy

Ravenshall School

Shelley College, A Share Academy

Good

All Saints Catholic College

Batley Grammar School

BBG Academy

Brian Jackson College

Cambridge Street School

Colne Valley High School

ES Independent School Kirklees

Fairfield School

Heckmondwike Grammar School

Holmfirth High School

Honley High School (last inspected before academy conversion)

Huddersfield Grammar School

Joseph Norton Academy

King James' School

Kirkburton Middle School

Madni Academy

Manor Croft Academy

North Huddersfield Trust School

Salendine Nook High School Academy

Scissett Middle School

Southgate School

Spen Valley High School

The Mirfield Free Grammar

Woodley School and College

Requires Improvement

Netherhall Learning Campus High School

Pivot Academy

Rida Boys High School

The Branch Christian School

Inadequate

Institute of Islamic Education

Rida Girls High School

St John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy

Not yet inspected

Castle Hall Academy

Newsome Academy

Royds Hall, A Share Academy

Thornhill Community Academy, A Share Academy

