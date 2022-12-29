Here are the Kirklees secondary school ranked by their Ofsted reports
Chosing a school for your child can be difficult.
Looking at their Ofsted reports can be a huge help to parents as they inspect schools up and down the country to make sure they are up to standard.
Ofsted is the Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills, who inspect services providing education and skills for learners of all ages.
They also inspect and regulate services that care for children and young people.
When a school is inspected by Ofsted, they are given a rating of either 'Outstanding', 'Good', 'Requires Improvement' and 'Inadequate'.
Here are the Kirklees district's secondary schools and their rating.
Outstanding
Batley Girls High School
Castle Hill: A Specialist College for Communication and Interaction
Greenhead College
Hollybank School
Huddersfield New College
Moor End Academy
Ravenshall School
Shelley College, A Share Academy
Good
All Saints Catholic College
Batley Grammar School
BBG Academy
Brian Jackson College
Cambridge Street School
Colne Valley High School
ES Independent School Kirklees
Fairfield School
Heckmondwike Grammar School
Holmfirth High School
Honley High School (last inspected before academy conversion)
Huddersfield Grammar School
Joseph Norton Academy
King James' School
Kirkburton Middle School
Madni Academy
Manor Croft Academy
North Huddersfield Trust School
Salendine Nook High School Academy
Scissett Middle School
Southgate School
Spen Valley High School
The Mirfield Free Grammar
Woodley School and College
Requires Improvement
Netherhall Learning Campus High School
Pivot Academy
Rida Boys High School
The Branch Christian School
Inadequate
Institute of Islamic Education
Rida Girls High School
St John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy
Not yet inspected
Castle Hall Academy
Newsome Academy
Royds Hall, A Share Academy
Thornhill Community Academy, A Share Academy
Whitcliffe Mount, A Share Academy