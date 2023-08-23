News you can trust since 1858
Can you spot anyone you know?Can you spot anyone you know?
Can you spot anyone you know?

Here are 24 snaps of pupils celebrating their GCSE results at schools across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen over the years

It’s GCSE results day tomorrow so we’ve taken a look through our archives and found these brilliant pictures of pupils across the district celebrating their results over the years.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 12:35 BST

Do you recognise anyone?

Girls of Howden Clough High School pleased with their success in their GCSE exams in 1998.

Girls of Howden Clough High School pleased with their success in their GCSE exams in 1998. Photo: s

A star jump for Mirfield Free Grammar School pupil, Rachel King, jumping for joy at the ten A star results she acheived in her GCSEs in 2000.

A star jump for Mirfield Free Grammar School pupil, Rachel King, jumping for joy at the ten A star results she acheived in her GCSEs in 2000. Photo: s

Westborough High pupils receive their GCSE results in 2002.

Westborough High pupils receive their GCSE results in 2002. Photo: s

Happy faces at Whitcliffe Mount School on the reciept of the GCSE results in 2002.

Happy faces at Whitcliffe Mount School on the reciept of the GCSE results in 2002. Photo: s

