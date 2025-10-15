Heckmondwike school could be knocked down and rebuilt

By Abigail Marlow
Published 15th Oct 2025, 11:00 BST
A Heckmondwike school could soon be getting a major revamp as plans are submitted to demolish and rebuild it.

The Co-op Academy on Leeds Old Road, Smithies Moor, has a capacity requirement of 236 pupils including a 26-place nursery.

The school’s current three-storey building was built between 1961 and 1970 and was used as a secondary school before closing in the 1990s. The school re-opened as the Leeside Community Primary School in 1995 and maintained by the local authority.

It was then run as The John Curwen Co-Operative Primary Academy from 2015 to 2019 under the management of a foundation trust until it went into special measures and was taken over by the Co-Operative Academies Trust, a design and access statement explains.

An artist's impression of how the school's entrance could lookplaceholder image
An artist's impression of how the school's entrance could look

Under the plans, the building will be demolished and a more modern school built on the same site.

The supporting statement says: “The design is intended to not be too consciously fashionable and to allow it to stand the test of time.”

The school will maintain two access points for pupils and one for vehicles. Areas of the school grounds and building will also be open to the community out of hours and at the weekend.

If the application gets the go-ahead, the new school will be built before demolition takes place to allow for a decant period.

The new interiors would be “bright, robust and durable”, according to supporting documents.

A target date for a decision to be made on the plans by Kirklees Council has been set for November 25.

