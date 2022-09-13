One school which welcomed new students last week was Heckmondwike Grammar, which opened its doors to new school and sixth form students.

Peter Roberts, Heckmondwike Grammar headteacher, said: "Last week, we welcomed our new intake years seven and 12 into school.

“Our year seven students are resplendently and proudly wearing their new school uniforms, excitedly exploring the school with a real spring in their step.

“It is wonderful to see the next generation coming through, ready to uphold our school motto nil sine labore – nothing without work.

“At the same time, we have enrolled a very able group of new sixth form students, all for the first time not wearing a school uniform! Enjoying the new freedoms of being the most senior students in the school.

“We have a wonderful new academic year to look forward to and we have all got off to an excellent start."

1. Heckmondwike Grammar School New year seven's at Heckmondwike Grammar School. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

2. Heckmondwike Grammar School New year seven's at Heckmondwike Grammar School. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

3. Heckmondwike Grammar School New year 12's at Heckmondwike Grammar School. Photo: SUB Photo Sales

4. Heckmondwike Grammar School New year 12's at Heckmondwike Grammar School. Photo: SUB Photo Sales