Heckmondwike Grammar School Sixth Form recently marked the last day for its Year 13 students before they began study leave for their final exams.

Students and staff celebrated in the traditional manner of dressing up in fancy dress.

A school spokesman said: “We are very proud of this year group and the way that they have represented our school community. Many hold offers to top universities and some very high calibre apprenticeships. We wish them the very best of luck in their A-Level exams.”