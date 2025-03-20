Heckmondwike Grammar School head teacher 'thrilled' to see students receive offers to study at Oxford and Cambridge
Peter Roberts, head teacher at the school that was recently recognised in government performance tables as the highest achieving sixth form in Kirklees, said he was thrilled with this level of success, which as a proportion of the year group is more than double the national average.
Mr Roberts also said he was particularly delighted with the growing popularity of degree apprenticeships. Sam Jones is holding such an offer with Airbus and Lucy Webb with KPMG.
“Gaining a degree and work placement with a leading multi-national company, all fully funded and so no student debt, with a job at the end – what is not to like?” he said.
As well as the pupils with Oxbridge offers, Mr Roberts complimented the other A-level students who are going on to a range of different career opportunities and wished them all the very best with their forthcoming exams.
